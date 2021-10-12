Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in KE by 185.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 71,904 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 44.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after buying an additional 2,953,956 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in KE by 160.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,060,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HSBC downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

NYSE BEKE opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of -1.61.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

