Profund Advisors LLC Has $476,000 Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Neogen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 0.51. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEOG shares. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

