Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on MLNK shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $29,063,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MLNK stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.46. Project Angel Parent has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Project Angel Parent will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Project Angel Parent

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.