Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down to $21.50

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.50, but opened at $20.98. Project Angel Parent shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands.

MLNK has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.94.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Project Angel Parent LLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Project Angel Parent news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of Project Angel Parent stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

