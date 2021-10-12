Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down to $21.50

Shares of Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.50, but opened at $20.98. Project Angel Parent shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 13 shares traded.

MLNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Project Angel Parent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.94.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Project Angel Parent LLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of Project Angel Parent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

