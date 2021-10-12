Propy (PRO) Price Reaches $0.97 on Top Exchanges

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Propy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001746 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Propy has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Propy has a total market capitalization of $68.98 million and approximately $735,764.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00218073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00094325 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

