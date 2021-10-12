ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,207 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,279,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,550,000 after purchasing an additional 114,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of IPG stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.92. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.