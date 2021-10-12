ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 4,672 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 330.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.