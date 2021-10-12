ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 995 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Assurant by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 62,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 37,949 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 746.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after buying an additional 71,534 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

AIZ opened at $161.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.58 and a twelve month high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

