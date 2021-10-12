ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in CarMax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in CarMax by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CarMax by 13.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,240.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,923,796. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $129.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.46.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

