ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

NYSE:IPG opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

