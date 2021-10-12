ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $57,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PPL by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,893,000 after buying an additional 1,269,491 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 1,332.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after buying an additional 1,041,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,180,000 after buying an additional 998,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

