ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 90.5% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 19.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 30.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 10.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $159.82 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

