Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Protagonist Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.78.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $35.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,383,000 after acquiring an additional 545,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,459,000 after buying an additional 38,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,686,000 after buying an additional 147,487 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,845,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 986,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,263,000 after buying an additional 72,664 shares during the period.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

