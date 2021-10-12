PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the September 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PPERY stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,806. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

