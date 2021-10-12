Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 17,380 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 796.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 68,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 60,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

HLT stock opened at $142.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of -141.44 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.62 and a fifty-two week high of $143.81.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.