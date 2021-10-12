Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 250 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Boot Barn worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOOT opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $99.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.