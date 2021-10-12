Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 690 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Vericel were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Vericel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Vericel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Vericel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 276.29 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Vericel news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,800 shares of company stock worth $910,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

