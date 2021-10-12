Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 690 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Vericel were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at $151,322,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 2,815.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,866,000 after buying an additional 547,278 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 731,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after buying an additional 444,216 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 1,688.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after buying an additional 337,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $910,078. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of VCEL opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.29 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.16. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

