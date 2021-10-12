Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 2,380 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Myriad Genetics worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 28,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,003,963.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,275,766.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,274,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,212 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

