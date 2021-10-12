Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys New Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $567,447,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $355,625,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $291,034,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $195,221,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $95,769,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $179.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.00 and its 200 day moving average is $160.44. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $185.50.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,133,220 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.