Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Gibraltar Industries worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $73.58 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

