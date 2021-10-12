Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434,685 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,864,000 after acquiring an additional 213,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,385,000 after acquiring an additional 279,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,077,000 after acquiring an additional 68,881 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

HLT opened at $142.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.03. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.62 and a 52-week high of $143.81.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.