Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

