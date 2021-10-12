Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Myriad Genetics worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

MYGN opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,274,279.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $32,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,259.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,212 shares of company stock worth $10,404,146. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

