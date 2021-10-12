Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Boot Barn worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOT opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.82. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $99.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

