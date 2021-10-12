Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 64.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,381.40.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,361.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,517.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,386.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $985.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

