Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 92,042 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,042 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDOT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 23.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 44,766 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,749,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.98 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,635 shares of company stock worth $372,377 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

