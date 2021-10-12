Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.650 EPS.
NYSE:PEG opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.00.
In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.