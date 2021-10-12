Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.650 EPS.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

