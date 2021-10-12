Publicis Groupe’s (PUBGY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PUBGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 target price on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $15.97 target price on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.38.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $16.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.