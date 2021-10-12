PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,509 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,305,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 8.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,937,000 after purchasing an additional 486,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,203,000 after purchasing an additional 123,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after purchasing an additional 170,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,369,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.31.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

