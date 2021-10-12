PutinCoin (PUT) Market Cap Reaches $470,067.23

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $470,067.23 and $1,519.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,529.29 or 0.99980623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00059468 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00049651 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001133 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.89 or 0.00480882 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

