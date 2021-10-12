Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 396,742 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after buying an additional 365,609 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 23,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,771,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 810,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

