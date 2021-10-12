Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Blackstone Group Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Blackstone Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BX. Argus boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

BX stock opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after buying an additional 7,786,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 98.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 266.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,633 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,753,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 215,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

