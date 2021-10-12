Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Greenidge Generation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

NASDAQ GREE opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. Greenidge Generation has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $60.00.

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.