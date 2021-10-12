Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Reduced by Analyst

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

LXP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE LXP opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

