QS Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,404 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $475,404.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,802.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,228,613 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $139.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

