QS Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 896.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,990 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 42.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after buying an additional 1,269,665 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy stock opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

