QS Investors LLC Purchases 2,699 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $129,303,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 213.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after buying an additional 737,283 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,895,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after buying an additional 658,521 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 150.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 393,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,137,000 after buying an additional 359,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRL. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

