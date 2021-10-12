QS Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137,033 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

