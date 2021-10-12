QS Investors LLC Sells 256,245 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 30.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 586,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 256,245 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MGIC Investment by 563.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

