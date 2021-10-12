Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Quaker Chemical has increased its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Quaker Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $231.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.15. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $435.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quaker Chemical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Quaker Chemical worth $13,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

