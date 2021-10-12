Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Holdings Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,350,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,876 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Qualys worth $235,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in Qualys by 9.9% during the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,087,000 after buying an additional 42,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Qualys by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after buying an additional 64,162 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Qualys by 24.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after buying an additional 139,575 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Qualys by 5.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Qualys by 1.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,767,952.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,049 shares of company stock valued at $46,874,992. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QLYS opened at $109.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.12 and a 200-day moving average of $105.90. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

