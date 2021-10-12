Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Meredith W. Mendes Buys 700 Shares of Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Meredith W. Mendes purchased 700 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $15,043.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE NX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.93. 115,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 294.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

