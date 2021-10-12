Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 106,164 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,164 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

