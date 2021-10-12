Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 34,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $124.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

