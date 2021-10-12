Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 552,231 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,018 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,231 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at about $79,451,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 40.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,921,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,036,000 after buying an additional 14,665,460 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,001,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,530,000 after buying an additional 10,507,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after buying an additional 8,397,697 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at about $15,880,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0111 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.