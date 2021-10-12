Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $129.10 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. Allegion’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.18%.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.