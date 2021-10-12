Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 46,697 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 80.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,697 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 105.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS opened at $385.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.07. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.