Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $4.33 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 29,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

